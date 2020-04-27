WJBO Newsradio 1150 AM & 97.7 FM · The Baton Rouge Home For Walton & Johnson

Listen
Gov. Edwards Expected To Announce Stay-At-Home, Re-Opening Guidelines
Apr 27, 2020
Tyson Foods Chairman Warns That 'The Food Supply Chain Is Breaking'
Apr 27, 2020
Area Fire Departments Giving Away Face Masks
Apr 27, 2020
Common Heartburn Drug Being Studied As Potential Coronavirus Treatment
Apr 27, 2020
BRPD Officer Killed, Another Critically Wounded In Sunday Shootout
Apr 27, 2020
Brad Pitt Fulfills Dr. Anthony Fauci's Wish And Plays Him On 'SNL'
Apr 26, 2020
Get updates from here at home and around the world.
Get The Latest News On The Coronavirus Pandemic
Celebrating The Class of 2020
31 Eerie Photos Of Places Around The World Amid The Coronavirus Crisis
More Stories
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
AP Source: Saints, Jameis Winston In 'Advanced' Negotiations
Apr 27, 2020
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
For Saints, Fewer Was Better In The 2020 Draft
Apr 27, 2020
Sports
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Announce Divorce After 10 Years Together
Apr 27, 2020
NFL Raises More Than $100 Million For Coronavirus Relief During The Draft
Apr 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant Documented Final NBA Season With All-Access Film Crew
Apr 25, 2020
Cincinnati Bengals Take Joe Burrow With First Pick In NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2020
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & More Recreate Iconic 'Whassup' Commercial
Apr 23, 2020
The Ten People Ron Burgundy Would Meet In Heaven
Apr 23, 2020
Politics
South Korea Says Kim Jong Un 'Alive And Well' Amid Rumors Of His Death
Apr 26, 2020
Small Business Sues JPMorgan Chase, Ruth's Chris Over Coronavirus Loans
Apr 24, 2020
Health Experts Warn Against Injecting Disinfectant To Treat COVID-19
Apr 24, 2020
Congress Passes $484 Billion Coronavirus Relief Bill
Apr 24, 2020
Stimulus Proposal Would Provide $2,000 Plus $1,000 Per Month For One Year
Apr 23, 2020
Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Dies Of Coronavirus
Apr 23, 2020
Weird News
The Host Can See Private Messages On Zoom And It's Left A Student Mortified
Apr 27, 2020
This Week's Weird News 4/24/20
Apr 24, 2020
Olympic Swimmer Shows Off Incredible Core Strength In Quarantine Workout
Apr 23, 2020
Rude Woman Uses Long Stick To Ensure Others Stay Six Feet Away From Her
Apr 22, 2020
Scary Video Shows High Altitude Swing Ride Malfunctioning
Apr 21, 2020
Man 'Feels Sick' After People Spot Scary Figure Behind Him In TikTok Video
Apr 21, 2020
